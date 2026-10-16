Can Indian Steelmakers Bite The Green Steel Bullet?

We are already seeing the first examples of green iron deals being struck between countries that will be competitive at producing green iron and countries that have a consumer base willing to pay the premium. For example, the HyIron project in Namibia will export 200,000 tonnes of green iron, made using green hydrogen, to German steelmakers. This will result in reduced total costs of steel production for the German steelmakers, as well as alleviating energy supply stresses in Europe, whilst maintaining important downstream jobs.