AM/NS India Hazira Blast Furnace Crosses 30 Million Tonnes Of Hot Metal

To put the scale into perspective, 30 million tonnes of hot metal is equivalent to the weight of nearly 3,000 Eiffel Towers. It is enough to fill more than 1,700 Olympic-sized swimming pools. If converted into steel coils, the length would stretch approximately 3.18 million kilometres, enough to circle the Earth nearly 80 times, or travel to the Moon more than eight times. Few industrial facilities in the country can claim an achievement of this magnitude.