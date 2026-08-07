EV Retail Sales Break Record At 3,27,901 Units In July: FADA

Commenting on the EV retail sales performance, FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said, "India has never bought more electric vehicles in a month than it did in July 26 -- 3,27,901 units, up over 66% YoY, with nearly one in eight vehicles retailed now electric." He further said, "Every category told the same story in its own way. Two-wheelers crossed the 2-lakh mark for the first time, at a record 11.2% share. Three-wheelers, at 65.1%, have made electric the default, not the alternative." Electric commercial vehicles nearly tripled to a record 3.57% share, he said, adding fleet electrification has moved from pilots to purchase orders.