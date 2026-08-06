MG SELECT launches The Couture Edition Of M9 At INR 84.94 Lakh And Cyberster At INR 87.49 Lakh

Talking about the success of MG SELECT marquee launches, Milind Shah, Head – MG SELECT, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The Cyberster and M9 have quickly become the most sought-after luxury EVs in their segment. By introducing a couture layer, we are building on that popularity with an offering that is both rare and collectible. It strengthens MG SELECT’s business proposition by uniting proven demand with exclusivity, ensuring our luxury channel continues to establish itself as a curator of distinct experiences for discerning customers.”