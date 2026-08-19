Abhishek Rungta: Agentic AI Is The Question Every Indian CEO Should Have Already Answered By Now

It will not be who deployed the most agents. It will be who can point to a specific business outcome and say, with data, that it changed because of this technology. Gartner itself expects more than 40 percent of agentic AI projects to be cancelled by 2027 due to unclear value or weak governance. Eighteen months from now, the winners will be the companies that treated this as an architecture decision in 2026, not the ones that treated it as a procurement decision.