Meet Prague Film School: The Institution Betting That Access Beats Scale

India has also emerged as an important part of Prague Film School’s international community, with the school seeing substantial interest from Indian students looking for practical, internationally oriented film training. That connection is reflected in the achievements of its Indian alumni. Cinematographer Jay Oza has built a notable body of work including Gully Boy, while filmmaker Shalini Usha Devi won Best Screenplay for Soorarai Pottru at India’s 68th National Film Awards. Alumnus Raam Reddy’s The Fable was selected for the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival, and Harsh Vaibhav, screenwriter of the Assamese folk-horror feature Bokshi, saw the film selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam and other international genre festivals. More recently, several Prague Film School alumni contributed to Anuja, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Live Action Short Film in 2025, further demonstrating how graduates connected to India are moving from the school’s international classrooms into significant productions and festival circuits worldwide.