SM Steels And Powver Limited Reinforces Its Commitment To Inclusive Growth Through Aparajita, Celebrating Women Who Inspire Change

Representing SM Steels and Powver Limited., Mr Manish Khemmka, Chairman & Managing Director, addressed the gathering and reiterated the company’s commitment to inclusive growth and women’s empowerment. “At SM Steels and Powver Limited, we believe that true industrial growth must go hand-in-hand with social progress. Our association with Aparajita is a celebration of the resilience, leadership, and indomitable spirit of women who are driving real change in society. Women play an indispensable role in nation-building, and we remain deeply committed to supporting platforms that honor their achievements and inspire future generations,” he said.