KYCKART Marks Five Years As Government Funded And Licensed Verification Infrastructure For Indian BFSI

“When we started KYCKART, the verification problem in Indian BFSI was being treated as a cost of doing business, something you managed around, not something you solved,” said Lokesh Chaudhary, Co-founder and CEO. “We believed then, and the market has confirmed, that these were not process inefficiencies. They were infrastructure gaps. Five years on, that belief has been validated by the clients who built on us and the licenses that authorise us to expand further. We are not celebrating five years of survival; we are beginning the five years in which the infrastructure we built becomes the standard.”