Disclaimer:

Based on 1,465/1,468 RTOs.

Data captured on 01.07.26 || Variance of 0.5%-1% possible.

Source: Tractor Gyan Internal Research

Retail Tractor Sales YTD (April-July 2026)

The momentum prevailed even during the first four months of FY 2026-27, where the cumulative retail tractor sales stood at 3,51,999 units, showcasing a positive growth of 23.56% compared to the same period last year. In the segment, Mahindra was the market leader with 83,242 units and a 23.65% market share, Swaraj occupied the second spot with 65,959 units and increased their market share to 18.74%, whereas Sonalika held the third spot with 47,003 units and 13.35% market share.

The Massey Ferguson kept up its good performance with 44,500 units and a rise of 1% in its market share to 12.64%. Escorts Kubota took the fifth spot with 40,223 units and 11.43% market share, with the industry’s overall growth due to strong demand in rural areas, aided by the favourable monsoon season.

Exponential Growth in Retail Tractor Sales in July 2026; Industry shows 27.82% YoY Growth

Retail tractor sales are recorded at 1,07,329 units in July 2026, with rural demand remaining buoyant, good monsoons, and strong sowing of Kharif crops.

Mumbai, August 2026: According to the recent report on retail tractor sales in July 2026 sourced from Tractor Gyan, which is India’s largest digital portal for tractors and agricultural insights, the aggregate retail tractor sales for July 2026 stand at 1,07,329 units, posting a YoY increase of 27.82% against the sales of 83,970 units in July 2025.

The growth is mainly due to the steady demand for tractors in rural India, supported by a favourable monsoon and agricultural activities, along with Kharif Sowing in the major agricultural belts of the country.

Retail Tractor Sales in July 2026

Mahindra retained its pole position with sales of 24,918 tractors, which represented 23.22% market share; however, its market share fell marginally by 0.98% as compared to last year. Swaraj further solidified its position with sales of 20,415 tractors, which constituted 19.02% market share, growing by 0.55% as compared to last year.

The Sonalika continued to lead in the third position with 14,438 units, securing a market share of 13.45%. On the other hand, Massey Ferguson was the largest market share gainer sold 13,807 units with an increase of 1.67% in market share. Lastly, Escorts Kubota was positioned fifth with 12,413 units and a market share of 11.57%.