TCS Reshuffles Top Leadership, Creates New AI-Focused Business Units

TCS has announced a wide-ranging leadership reshuffle across several business units and geographies.
The company has created new business groups to strengthen its focus on AI-driven growth and industry-specific opportunities.
The changes mark TCS' biggest organisational overhaul since its restructuring in 2023.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a sweeping leadership reshuffle across several business units and geographies, including its banking, cybersecurity, energy and travel businesses, as it sharpens its focus on AI-driven growth. The changes, reported by Moneycontrol based on internal company emails, mark the company's biggest organisational overhaul since 2023.
A key part of the restructuring is the reorganisation of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) business, TCS' largest revenue-generating vertical. The company has also created new business groups for energy, travel, autonomous business operations and its ServiceNow practice.
The restructuring is aimed at strengthening leadership across businesses as AI, changing customer expectations and evolving technology platforms reshape the company's key markets.
BFSI Business Split into Two
The most significant changes have been made in the BFSI vertical, which contributes more than 30% of TCS' revenue. Susheel Vasudevan, currently Business Group Head for BFSI Americas, has been moved to a strategic role reporting directly to TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (MD) K Krithivasan.
TCS has also split its BFSI Americas business into two groups. Rakesh Kumar, currently ISU Head for BFSI US West, and Mohan Veeturi, currently ISU Head for BFSI US East Banking, have been appointed Business Group Heads of the newly formed businesses.
According to the report, Krithivasan said in an internal email that the changes would help the company stay closer to customers as AI, platform modernisation and new operating models reshape the financial services industry.
Leadership Changes Across Key Businesses
Beyond BFSI, TCS has announced leadership changes across several industry-focused businesses.
Sabyasachi Chandra will head the newly formed Energy, Resources & Utilities Business Group, while Arun Pradeep has been appointed Business Group Head of the new Travel, Transport & Hospitality unit.
The company has also set up a dedicated US West Coast Business Group to focus on technology, semiconductor and software clients. Akhilesh Tripathi will lead the new business, while Ganesa Vaikuntam has been named ISU Head for Life Sciences UK & Europe.
Separately, Manmeet Chhabra has been appointed Country Head for TCS Canada following the earlier appointment of Soumen Roy to lead the Global Value & Innovation Centres Business Unit, the report said.
Cybersecurity and AI Get Focus
TCS has also strengthened leadership across its technology-led businesses. Kumaranarayanan has been appointed head of the Cybersecurity business unit, while Rajnish Palande will take over as Global Head of the ServiceNow Practice. The appointment follows TCS' expanded partnership with ServiceNow, which includes joint go-to-market initiatives and professional services delivery.
The company has also created a dedicated sales organisation for Autonomous Business Operations. Akhilesh Tiwari, who previously headed the Communications, Media and Information Services business, will lead the new unit.
The latest restructuring follows TCS' shift to a vertical-based operating model in 2023. In 2025, the company reduced its workforce by around 2%, or more than 12,000 employees, as part of efforts to become more agile amid rapid technological changes.