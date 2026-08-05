From Gated Communities To Connected Ones: How India’s Premium Societies Are Becoming Hyperlocal Marketplaces

This is what is now being called the hyperlocal marketplace model. Brands have recognised that premium gated societies are dense concentrations of high-income, high-trust consumers. A society with 200-250 families is essentially a captive audience with shared interests, shared spaces, and an existing communication channel. NoBrokerHood’s monetisation model allows brands to run sampling campaigns, offer exclusive deals, and reach residents directly through the app. This same verified environment is also what makes brands comfortable advertising on the platform in the first place, they are reaching a confirmed, resident-only audience rather than an open, anonymous one, which means every impression and interaction is with a real household inside a real gated community. The targeting is just right. Over 5,000 brands have already advertised through the platform, reaching an audience of over 50 lakh households across premium societies. The targeting is very precise and brands are making the most of it.Today, it has become a deliberate and growing channel, with over 50% of society residents having received at least one brand introduction through their society management app.