Nico Digital Drives Integrated Communications Strategy For Shyam Steel’s Landmark Industrial Expansion In West Bengal

“The success of the event was the result of an extraordinary team effort. From media planning and journalist outreach to on-ground coordination, content creation, and real-time social media coverage, our PR and digital teams worked tirelessly, often around the clock, to ensure every aspect of the event was executed seamlessly. Managing an event of this scale required constant collaboration, agility, and attention to detail, and I am immensely proud of what the team achieved together. We also extend our sincere gratitude to all the journalists, editors, photographers, and media professionals whose support, cooperation, and timely coverage played a pivotal role in making this event a success. Their partnership helped us amplify Shyam Steel’s landmark expansion story to audiences across the country.”