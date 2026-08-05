Serving ADGP Declares Sickle Cell Carrier Status On Public Stage, Pushes Premarital Screening

He credited Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, IAS, with administrative interventions in the health and disability welfare sectors, saying that when the difficulties facing people with sickle cell disease and thalassaemia were placed before him, Mundhe examined the conditions, the disability rights legislation and the institutional routes through which affected persons could claim assistance — work that helped direct official attention to disabilities and blood disorders not visible on a person’s body. He also thanked senior IRS officer Unmesh Wagh, who inaugurated the event, for backing screening drives through institutional and CSR support in underserved areas.