Duroply Launches DURO HDMMR™ – High Density Max Moisture Resistant Engineered Board

Duroply is India’s premium and most experienced plywood manufacturer amongst the leading players. A ‘Forest Friendly Company’ with over 69 years of rich legacy, Duroply focuses on customer- centric innovation to enhance the durability of customers’ home and office interiors. It offers a wide range of plywood, block boards, doors, and decorative veneers, with industry-first features like a Lifetime Guarantee on most of its product range and the io-teet ‘Duro Plus’ range. Duroply has clubbed together the nine most sought-after features by customers, setting the Gold Standard in the industry. With its YouTube Channel, “Duro TV”, the organisation focuses on providing knowledge to its customers on choosing the right plywood. The Company’s latest value addition to its stakeholders is a podcast series, ” Beyond Blueprints”, which brings to life the design philosophy of interior designers and architects and helps customers give shape to their dream home.