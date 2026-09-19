India Can Strengthen Its Position As A Global Ferro-Alloys Hub As Steel Industry Scales Up: IFAPA

Mr. Manish Sarda, Chairman, Indian Ferro Alloy Producers’ Association (IFAPA), said, “Securing indigenous sources of critical raw materials must be a priority for Indian ferro-alloy producers to become globally competitive and support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We need faster exploration and development of domestic manganese, chrome and other critical minerals. While several manganese ore mines have been auctioned at high premiums, many remain non-operational because the economics are often unviable. Auction frameworks should therefore encourage actual mine development and production, not simply the highest bid. A producing mine creates value for the industry and the economy; an unviable mine does not. Commercially viable access to domestic mineral resources will be critical to reducing import dependence and building a stronger, self-reliant ferro-alloys industry.”