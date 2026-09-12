Elitecon International Overhauls Board And Leadership Team With Eight Key Appointments

Source: https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/elitecon-international-ltd/elitecon/539533

The centrepiece of the announcement is the elevation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar from Additional Executive Director to Managing Director, for a five-year term running up to August 13, 2031. Kumar brings more than 28 years of professional experience, including over two decades in construction and infrastructure and roughly five years in the tobacco industry, and holds a B.Tech in Production Engineering from Marathwada University.

The Board has also inducted three new Additional Directors in the Non-Executive Independent category:

Ms. Prachi Gupta — the company's first Woman Independent Director, a qualified Company Secretary with a background in corporate law, securities regulations and listed-entity compliance.

Ms. Nisha — a commerce professional with over seven years of experience in accounting, taxation and financial review.

⁠Mr. Suraj Singh — an entrepreneur with a background in business operations and commercial management.

Rounding out the Board changes, Mr. Paramjeet Singh Gulati, an entrepreneur with a Master of Commerce degree from Agra University, has been appointed as an Additional Director in the Executive category.

Incorporated in 1987, Elitecon International Limited is a diversified manufacturing and export enterprise spanning tobacco products and an emerging FMCG portfolio. The company is headquartered in New Delhi, operates a manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra, and has subsidiaries in India, the UAE and Singapore.

Disclaimer: This article is strictly for informational purposes. The information contained herein is based on the company's regulatory disclosure and is intended only to report the announced corporate developments. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Readers should refer to the company's official regulatory filings and applicable offer documents for complete and updated information.