Elitecon International Overhauls Board And Leadership Team With Eight Key Appointments

Elitecon International Limited (BSE: 539533 | NSE: ELITECON | ISIN: INE669R01026) has announced a sweeping strengthening of its Board and senior management, with eight key appointments approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 14, 2026. The company disclosed the development to BSE and the Calcutta Stock Exchange under Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.
All appointments are effective August 14, 2026, though those relating to directors — including the Managing Director — remain subject to shareholder approval within the timelines prescribed under law.
On Friday, shares of Elitecon International Ltd locked in 5 percent upper circuit to an intraday high of Rs 8.19 from its previous closing of Rs 7.80. The stock has 52 weeks high of Rs. 46.40 and 52 weeks low of Rs 7.08. The company have market capital of Rs 1310 crore.
Over the past year, Elitecon International’s share price has seen significant volatility, touching a 52-week high of ₹46.40 before declining to a 52-week low of ₹7.08. The stock was trading at ₹8.19 on September 11, 2026, substantially below its 52-week high, reflecting the sharp correction in the share price over the period.
Past performance does not guarantee future returns.
Source: https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/elitecon-international-ltd/elitecon/539533
The centrepiece of the announcement is the elevation of Mr. Pradeep Kumar from Additional Executive Director to Managing Director, for a five-year term running up to August 13, 2031. Kumar brings more than 28 years of professional experience, including over two decades in construction and infrastructure and roughly five years in the tobacco industry, and holds a B.Tech in Production Engineering from Marathwada University.
The Board has also inducted three new Additional Directors in the Non-Executive Independent category:
Ms. Prachi Gupta — the company's first Woman Independent Director, a qualified Company Secretary with a background in corporate law, securities regulations and listed-entity compliance.
Ms. Nisha — a commerce professional with over seven years of experience in accounting, taxation and financial review.
Mr. Suraj Singh — an entrepreneur with a background in business operations and commercial management.
Rounding out the Board changes, Mr. Paramjeet Singh Gulati, an entrepreneur with a Master of Commerce degree from Agra University, has been appointed as an Additional Director in the Executive category.
Incorporated in 1987, Elitecon International Limited is a diversified manufacturing and export enterprise spanning tobacco products and an emerging FMCG portfolio. The company is headquartered in New Delhi, operates a manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra, and has subsidiaries in India, the UAE and Singapore.
Disclaimer: This article is strictly for informational purposes. The information contained herein is based on the company's regulatory disclosure and is intended only to report the announced corporate developments. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Readers should refer to the company's official regulatory filings and applicable offer documents for complete and updated information.
Advertisement
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.