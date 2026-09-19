Somnath Mukherjee Named Among India’s Top Geography Teaching Finalists

AM/NS International School teacher Somnath Mukherjee was selected among the Top 5 national finalists in the Geography category at India’s Best Teachers’ Awards 2026.

Sunita Matoo, Principal, AM/NS International School, Surat , stated: “This recognition reflects the dedication and excellence of our faculty and reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest standards of education.”

This distinction highlights the school’s commitment to academic excellence and reflects AM/NS International School’s environment that promotes innovative and field-based approaches to learning .

His pedagogical portfolio included field-based learning through the Tapi Estuary, Hazira industrial corridor, and mobile GIS cartography , which led to an invitation to publish a research paper with the Royal Geographical Society, London .

The awards recognise educators of Grades 9–12 for innovative pedagogy and impactful classroom practice. From over 10,000 registrations across 32 States and Union Territories , 79 educators progressed to the national finalist stage. Somnath Mukherjee was the only teacher from Surat city among the five Geography finalists.

Hazira/Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 19: Somnath Mukherjee, PGT – Geography from AM/NS International School was selected among the Top 5 national finalists in the Geography category at the inaugural India’s Best Teachers’ Awards 2026 , jointly presented by the Shiv Nadar Foundation and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford .

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.