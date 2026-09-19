IICA Celebrates Its 41st Convocation, Strengthening Industry Partnerships To Shape The Future Of Culinary Talent

The diploma distribution was followed by the presentation of the awards. The Culinary Legend Award was presented to Chef Davinder Kumar, while the Divyajyoti Academy Excellence Award was presented to Tarun from the January 2025 batch of Pastry & Hospitality Management (PHM) and Nikhil Sharma from the July 2025 batch of PHM. The Vivek Singh Datta Academy Excellence Award was presented to Bhaya Chopra from the January 2024 batch of Culinary & Hospitality Management (CHM) and Akashdeep Nandi from the July 2024 batch of CHM. The Mr. Tikku Outstanding Alumni Achiever of the Year Award was presented to Chef Ved Gautam, a Culinary alumnus, Batch of 2015, and currently Brand Chef at FES, and Chef Yashasvi A. Gambhir, a Bakery alumnus, Batch of 2015, and currently Head of R&D at Burma Burma. Mr. Rishabh Jain of Hospitable Couch was also honoured for his contribution to the hospitality industry through podcast conversations with leading chefs and hospitality professionals, creating a platform for industry insights, professional experiences and knowledge exchange.