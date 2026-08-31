Indore’s Landmark, India’s Pride: Phoenix Pride Of India Ushers In A 90-Day Celebration

Phoenix Pride of India: A Destination for Retail, Entertainment and Lifestyle

Phoenix Pride of India is a premium retail, entertainment and lifestyle destination in Indore, spread across 10 lakh+ sq. ft. of retail and home to 300+ International and national brands, including 100+ brands that are exclusive to central India. Its retail portfolio brings together leading names across fashion and lifestyle, including H&M, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Westside, Armani Exchange, GUESS, Superdry, Steve Madden, Forever New, MANGO and Da Milano, among others.

The destination also offers a 1,30,000 sq. ft. entertainment zone, featuring an 8-screen INOX multiplex, Timezone, Clicktra, Fun City, Republic of Karting and a courtyard, alongside 75+ dining options spanning restaurants, cafés and food experiences.

Rashmi Sen, CEO – Malls, The Phoenix Mills Ltd., said,

“Phoenix Pride of India brings together the best of retail, experiences and culture to create a destination that is truly differentiated for the region. We have partnered with 300+ international and national brands across categories, including several brands and retail experiences that are exclusive to Phoenix Pride of India in Central India, giving consumers access to a compelling mix of shopping, dining and entertainment. At the same time, the cultural and experiential programming adds another dimension to the destination, reflecting how we see the future of retail evolving. This is also aligned of our larger vision for creating differentiated, experience-led destinations across our portfolio.”

A Packed Calendar of Celebrations

The 90-day festive celebration will continue with a diverse line-up of music, comedy and entertainment experiences designed to bring audiences together through the festive season and beyond.

Comedy Festival – 30 August

DJ Tom Enzy – 13 September

Satinder Sartaaj – 27 September

Indian Ocean – 10 October

Raas rang Garba – 13 October Onwards

Bismil ki mehfil – 31 October

Diwali Flea Market – 1 – 2 November

Papon – 3 December

All things Christmas – Dec to Jan

Aditya Rikhari – 16 January

Sonu Nigam – 31 January

From music and live performances to comedy, food, culture and retail, the calendar is designed to give audiences across Indore and the wider region multiple reasons to experience Phoenix Pride of India through the festive period and beyond.

About Phoenix Pride of India, Indore

Phoenix Pride of India, Indore, is a premium retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination that opened in December 2022. Spread across 10 lakh+ sq. ft. of gross leasable area, the destination houses 300+ national and international brands, including 100+ brands that entered Indore for the first time.

Designed as world-class architecture and the cultural beauty of Indore, the destination brings together fashion, entertainment, dining, and leisure experiences under one roof. Its fashion portfolio includes leading brands such as H&M, Marks & Spencer, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Westside, Armani Exchange, GUESS, Superdry, Steve Madden, Forever New, MANGO, and Da Milano, among others.

The destination features a 1,30,000 sq. ft. dedicated entertainment zone, including an 8-screen state-of-the-art INOX multiplex, Timezone, Clicktra, Fun City, One of a Kind of Experience Republic of Karting, and a courtyard.

With 75+ dining options, including Mamagoto, Zoku, Punjab Grill, Chili’s, and Si Nonna’s, along with a food court offering 650+ seating capacity, Phoenix Pride of India offers a diverse culinary experience. The destination also generates employment opportunities for 5,000+ people in Indore.

With its extensive mix of fashion, entertainment, dining, and leisure experiences, Phoenix Pride of India offers something for every mood and every walk of life.

From leading national and international brands to immersive entertainment and diverse culinary experiences, the destination brings together the best of shopping and leisure, making it a landmark lifestyle destination for the city and a complete experience for the entire family.

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