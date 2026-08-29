SBS University Records Notable Placement Outcomes With Strong Career Support

The latest addition to the list of successful SBSU alumni is Shreshtha Choudhary and Kshitij Rathore, both M.Sc Pharmaceutical Chemistry students of the 2024-26 batch.Shreshtha has been placed as a Trainee Research Associate (R&D) in Spectrasynth Pharmachem, while Kshitij has joined Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as a QC Trainee Chemist. Both students have demonstrated excellence in their studies, which has borne fruit in the form of placements in renowned organisations.