Unicharm Brings Japan’s No.1 Cat Care To India, Opening A New Chapter In Premium Feline Nutrition And Hygiene

The Portfolio

The India range brings together three ways to pamper a cat: Silver Spoon wet food pouches in rich gravy and jelly textures, Lickyyy creamy treats made for hand-fed bonding moments, and Ezi-Lock Odour Cat litter for a fresher, cleaner home. It is crafted with 100% real seafood ingredients, and the umami flavour cats instinctively love, made to Japanese quality standards with no artificial colours or flavours. Silver Spoon turns everyday meals into a daily gift of love, while Ezi-Lock Odour Cat litter with it’s trademarked Rapid-Solid Technology, keeps litter boxes fresh with fast clumping for easy scooping and long-lasting odour control designed for Indian homes. Together, they offer cat parents a complete way to nourish, bond with and care for the pets they treat as family.