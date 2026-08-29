AM/NS International School Crowned West Zonal Champion At INCA Map Quiz 2026

Organized under the aegis of the Indian National Cartographic Association (INCA), Gujarat Branch, the West Zonal Round brought together more than 100 qualifying teams across centres in Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. AM/NS International School fielded nine teams comprising 27 students, who competed in a two hour quiz covering topographical maps, satellite imagery, Indian and World Geography, General Knowledge, current affairs, and ISRO and space science.