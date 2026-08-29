Ajay’s Café Celebrates 12-Year Journey From Navsari To 281 Outlets Across India

Founder Ajay Solanki said, “The milestone represents more than the number of outlets the company has opened. When we opened our first outlet in Navsari in 2014, the idea was simple: good food and a good café experience should not have to feel expensive. Reaching 281 outlets is an important milestone, but what makes us prouder is that the same idea has travelled with us across cities. Our franchise partners, team members and customers have built this journey with us. As we enter our 13th year, our ambition is to take Ajay’s to many more markets without losing the affordability, quality and the ‘Happy Wali Feeling’ with which we started.”