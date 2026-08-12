The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune With Leading Brands And Unmissable Offers At Phoenix Malls

Commenting on the enthusiastic response to the festival, a Phoenix spokesperson said, “We are delighted with the response that The Great Electronics Festival has received so far. Bringing together leading technology brands and consumers under one roof, the festival has created an engaging platform to discover the latest innovations and exclusive offers. Rajiv Makhni’s insightful session has been a key highlight, drawing enthusiastic participation from visitors. With the festival continuing until 16 August, we look forward to welcoming more shoppers and tech enthusiasts across our Phoenix destinations.”