Integrated Achievers Recognises Excellence At Pride Of Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2026

New Delhi [India], August 5: The Pride of Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 have been successfully conducted by Integrated Achievers at Le Méridien, New Delhi, where policymakers, Members of Parliament, diplomats, jurists, entrepreneurs, educationalists, innovators, and distinguished personalities were invited from all over India. This function was conducted with the cooperation of the Ministry of MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises).