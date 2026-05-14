Which Upcoming Motorola Phones Should You Watch In 2026? Moto G17 And Moto G88 5G Leaks Explained

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Motorola appears to be preparing multiple smartphone launches in 2026, with the rumoured moto G17 and moto G88 5G already generating interest among budget and mid-range buyers. Early leaks and reports suggest that both devices could target users looking for large batteries, capable cameras, immersive displays, and Motorola's near-stock Android experience. While Motorola has not officially confirmed these smartphones yet, the leaked specifications indicate that the brand may continue focusing on value-driven smartphones across different price segments.
You can purchase your preferred Motorola smartphone at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare camera features, battery capacity, storage variants, and display specifications, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.
Moto G17 vs moto G88 5G – Expected differences
Current leaks suggest that the Moto G17 may target budget buyers looking for balanced everyday performance, while the Moto G88 5G could focus on premium features like 5G connectivity, OLED visuals, and better multitasking.
Both smartphones are expected to offer large batteries and capable cameras, but the Moto G88 5G may arrive with more powerful hardware and upgraded display technology.
Feature
moto G17
moto G88 5G
Processor
MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme
MediaTek Dimensity 7400
RAM and storage
4GB RAM + 128GB storage
8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Display
6.72-inch LCD display
6.67-inch OLED 120Hz display
Rear camera
50MP dual rear camera
50MP dual rear camera
Battery
5200 mAh battery with 18 W charging
6000 mAh battery with 30 W charging
Connectivity
Expected 4G support
Expected 5G support
Expected segment
Budget smartphone users
Mid-range performance users
What can buyers expect from the Moto G17?
Leaks suggest that the Moto G17 may focus on balanced day-to-day usability. The expected 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor could improve low-light photography compared to previous entry-level Motorola devices. Reports also indicate that the phone may include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 15 out of the box.
The device is also rumoured to include IP64 splash resistance and Gorilla Glass 3 protection, which could improve durability for regular use. If launched at the expected price point, the Moto G17 may compete with several affordable Android phones in India in 2026.
What makes the Moto G88 5G stand out?
The Motorola Moto G88 5G could become one of Motorola's stronger mid-range offerings if current leaks prove accurate. The rumoured OLED display with 4500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate may appeal to streaming and gaming users.
The expected 6,000 mAh battery could also attract buyers searching for Motorola phones with long battery life. Additionally, reports indicate that the phone may support 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras. Its in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, and Android 16 software may further strengthen its appeal in the upper mid-range segment.
How to choose between the upcoming motorola phones
Before deciding which upcoming Motorola smartphone may suit their needs, buyers can compare these expected features and usage scenarios:
Best suited for: The Moto G17 may suit budget users for calling, streaming, and casual photography, while the Moto G88 5G could target gaming and multitasking users.
Expected performance: The Moto G17 is rumoured to feature the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset with 4GB RAM, whereas the Moto G88 5G may include the Dimensity 7400 processor with 8GB RAM.
Connectivity: The Moto G17 is expected to support 4G, while the Moto G88 5G could offer 5G connectivity.
Display experience: The Moto G17 may feature an LCD display, while the Moto G88 5G is expected to include a smoother OLED 120Hz panel.
Battery capacity: The Moto G17 could pack a 5,200 mAh battery, while the Moto G88 5G may offer a larger 6,000 mAh battery.
Moto G17 and moto G88 5G - Expected prices
Here is a quick look at the expected pricing of the upcoming Motorola smartphones launching in 2026:
Model
Expected price
moto G17
Rs. 17990*
moto G88 5G
Rs. 29999*
Limited-time summer offers on smartphones
Even though the Moto G17 and Moto G88 5G are yet to launch officially, buyers can currently explore several Motorola smartphones on easy EMIs through Bajaj Finserv with this offer:
Down payment offer
EMI offer
Repayment flexibility
Exclusive discount
Rs. 0 Down Payment* on select models
EMI starting from Rs. 830*
Flexible tenure options available
Up to 60% off* on select models
*Disclaimer: Prices and EMI amounts are subject to change based on offers and availability. Customers are advised to check the latest details at their nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.
Why buy motorola smartphones with Bajaj Finserv
Browse and compare online: Explore Motorola smartphone models on Bajaj Mall and compare camera features, battery capacity, processors, and display specifications before visiting a store.
Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted Motorola phones at Bajaj Finserv partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.
Opt for an Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.
Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finserv website.
Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.
Motorola’s upcoming smartphone lineup in 2026 could offer multiple options across price segments, from the affordable Moto G17 to the more premium Moto G88 5G. Buyers searching for the best upcoming Motorola phones in India, Motorola phones under Rs. 30,000, or new Motorola 5G mobiles in 2026 may want to watch these launches closely as more official details emerge in the coming months.
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