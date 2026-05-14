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Which Upcoming Motorola Phones Should You Watch In 2026? Moto G17 And Moto G88 5G Leaks Explained

The upcoming Moto G17 and Moto G88 5G could arrive with large batteries, upgraded cameras, and expected prices starting from around Rs. 17,990.

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Moto G17 And Moto G88 5G
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Motorola appears to be preparing multiple smartphone launches in 2026, with the rumoured moto G17 and moto G88 5G already generating interest among budget and mid-range buyers. Early leaks and reports suggest that both devices could target users looking for large batteries, capable cameras, immersive displays, and Motorola's near-stock Android experience. While Motorola has not officially confirmed these smartphones yet, the leaked specifications indicate that the brand may continue focusing on value-driven smartphones across different price segments.

You can purchase your preferred Motorola smartphone at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finserv partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare camera features, battery capacity, storage variants, and display specifications, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.

Moto G17 vs moto G88 5G – Expected differences

Current leaks suggest that the Moto G17 may target budget buyers looking for balanced everyday performance, while the Moto G88 5G could focus on premium features like 5G connectivity, OLED visuals, and better multitasking.
Both smartphones are expected to offer large batteries and capable cameras, but the Moto G88 5G may arrive with more powerful hardware and upgraded display technology.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Feature

moto G17

moto G88 5G

Processor

MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme

MediaTek Dimensity 7400

RAM and storage

4GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Display

6.72-inch LCD display

6.67-inch OLED 120Hz display

Rear camera

50MP dual rear camera

50MP dual rear camera

Battery

5200 mAh battery with 18 W charging

6000 mAh battery with 30 W charging

Connectivity

Expected 4G support

Expected 5G support

Expected segment

Budget smartphone users

Mid-range performance users

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What can buyers expect from the Moto G17?

Leaks suggest that the Moto G17 may focus on balanced day-to-day usability. The expected 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor could improve low-light photography compared to previous entry-level Motorola devices. Reports also indicate that the phone may include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 15 out of the box.

The device is also rumoured to include IP64 splash resistance and Gorilla Glass 3 protection, which could improve durability for regular use. If launched at the expected price point, the Moto G17 may compete with several affordable Android phones in India in 2026.

What makes the Moto G88 5G stand out?

The Motorola Moto G88 5G could become one of Motorola's stronger mid-range offerings if current leaks prove accurate. The rumoured OLED display with 4500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate may appeal to streaming and gaming users.

The expected 6,000 mAh battery could also attract buyers searching for Motorola phones with long battery life. Additionally, reports indicate that the phone may support 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras. Its in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, and Android 16 software may further strengthen its appeal in the upper mid-range segment.

How to choose between the upcoming motorola phones

Before deciding which upcoming Motorola smartphone may suit their needs, buyers can compare these expected features and usage scenarios:

  • Best suited for: The Moto G17 may suit budget users for calling, streaming, and casual photography, while the Moto G88 5G could target gaming and multitasking users.

  • Expected performance: The Moto G17 is rumoured to feature the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset with 4GB RAM, whereas the Moto G88 5G may include the Dimensity 7400 processor with 8GB RAM.

  • Connectivity: The Moto G17 is expected to support 4G, while the Moto G88 5G could offer 5G connectivity.

  • Display experience: The Moto G17 may feature an LCD display, while the Moto G88 5G is expected to include a smoother OLED 120Hz panel.

  • Battery capacity: The Moto G17 could pack a 5,200 mAh battery, while the Moto G88 5G may offer a larger 6,000 mAh battery.

Moto G17 and moto G88 5G - Expected prices

Here is a quick look at the expected pricing of the upcoming Motorola smartphones launching in 2026:

Model

Expected price

moto G17

Rs. 17990*

moto G88 5G

Rs. 29999*

Limited-time summer offers on smartphones

Even though the Moto G17 and Moto G88 5G are yet to launch officially, buyers can currently explore several Motorola smartphones on easy EMIs through Bajaj Finserv with this offer:

Down payment offer

EMI offer

Repayment flexibility

Exclusive discount

Rs. 0 Down Payment* on select models

EMI starting from Rs. 830*

Flexible tenure options available

Up to 60% off* on select models

*Disclaimer: Prices and EMI amounts are subject to change based on offers and availability. Customers are advised to check the latest details at their nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store.

Why buy motorola smartphones with Bajaj Finserv

  • Browse and compare online: Explore Motorola smartphone models on Bajaj Mall and compare camera features, battery capacity, processors, and display specifications before visiting a store.

  • Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted Motorola phones at Bajaj Finserv partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.

  • Opt for an Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.

  • Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finserv website.

  • Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.

Motorola’s upcoming smartphone lineup in 2026 could offer multiple options across price segments, from the affordable Moto G17 to the more premium Moto G88 5G. Buyers searching for the best upcoming Motorola phones in India, Motorola phones under Rs. 30,000, or new Motorola 5G mobiles in 2026 may want to watch these launches closely as more official details emerge in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however OutlookBusiness.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.

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