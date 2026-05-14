Which Upcoming Motorola Phones Should You Watch In 2026? Moto G17 And Moto G88 5G Leaks Explained

What can buyers expect from the Moto G17?

Leaks suggest that the Moto G17 may focus on balanced day-to-day usability. The expected 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor could improve low-light photography compared to previous entry-level Motorola devices. Reports also indicate that the phone may include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 15 out of the box.

The device is also rumoured to include IP64 splash resistance and Gorilla Glass 3 protection, which could improve durability for regular use. If launched at the expected price point, the Moto G17 may compete with several affordable Android phones in India in 2026.

What makes the Moto G88 5G stand out?

The Motorola Moto G88 5G could become one of Motorola's stronger mid-range offerings if current leaks prove accurate. The rumoured OLED display with 4500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate may appeal to streaming and gaming users.

The expected 6,000 mAh battery could also attract buyers searching for Motorola phones with long battery life. Additionally, reports indicate that the phone may support 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras. Its in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, and Android 16 software may further strengthen its appeal in the upper mid-range segment.

How to choose between the upcoming motorola phones

Before deciding which upcoming Motorola smartphone may suit their needs, buyers can compare these expected features and usage scenarios:

Best suited for: The Moto G17 may suit budget users for calling, streaming, and casual photography, while the Moto G88 5G could target gaming and multitasking users.

Expected performance: The Moto G17 is rumoured to feature the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset with 4GB RAM, whereas the Moto G88 5G may include the Dimensity 7400 processor with 8GB RAM.

Connectivity: The Moto G17 is expected to support 4G, while the Moto G88 5G could offer 5G connectivity.

Display experience: The Moto G17 may feature an LCD display, while the Moto G88 5G is expected to include a smoother OLED 120Hz panel.

Battery capacity: The Moto G17 could pack a 5,200 mAh battery, while the Moto G88 5G may offer a larger 6,000 mAh battery.

Moto G17 and moto G88 5G - Expected prices

Here is a quick look at the expected pricing of the upcoming Motorola smartphones launching in 2026: