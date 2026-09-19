40th Garment Technology Expo 2026 Inaugurated In Bengaluru, Setting The Stage For Smarter, Automated And Future-Ready Garment Manufacturing

Sharing his views at the inauguration, Shri Navinn Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, SAPL Industries Ltd. underlined the importance of creating greater awareness about global technological advancements among Indian manufacturers. He said, “It is lovely to be here and see all these new people, as well as the old people that we have been working with for a long time. This is exactly what is needed. Awareness of automation, sustainability and the machines that are available around the world is very important for the Indian manufacturer, and I think this is the exact platform needed to bring that awareness to the country.”