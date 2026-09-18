Global Experts Deliberate On Democracy In The Age Of AI At DSVV

In his address at the concluding session, Hon’ble Governor Shri Gurmit Singh described the present period as a moment of transformation. He said that India has a centuries-old tradition of democracy and that Artificial Intelligence can now play an important role in making democracy stronger, more transparent and more participatory.

He emphasised that young people should learn to embrace technology, as it opens doors to new possibilities. The combination of the creative thinking of youth, technological competence and human sensitivity, he said, could give India a new direction.

“The question is not merely how intelligent a machine can become; the real question is how wisely we use it,” he added.