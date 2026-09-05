Melting Pot Food Products Onboards Renowned Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi As Investor And Brand Ambassador For Inchi, Targets Rs. 500 Plus Crore Growth Milestone

Highlighting the significance of this strategic partnership, Nikhil Bharti, Director at Melting Pot Food Products Pvt Ltd, stated, “With a wide range of products loved and appreciated by the public, Brand Inchi and the company today are at a crucial junction in our journey, and we are well poised for explosive growth. We were looking for a brand face who is as universally loved as our products and someone who deeply believes in the Indo-Chinese category. Chef Harpal was the absolute perfect fit. With his onboarding and strategic collaboration, we are confident in scaling our operations up to ₹500+ crore in the next 5 years.”