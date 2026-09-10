‘Never Go For Shortcuts’: Chef Nimish Bhatia Inspires NIPS Students With Lessons From A Lifetime In Culinary Leadership

“When an accomplished professional like Chef Nimish Bhatia tells our students that there are no shortcuts, the message carries the experience of an entire career,” said Dr. Pathak. “We can teach techniques and theory, but students must also understand the discipline, patience and resilience behind professional success. My endeavour has always been to bring our students closer to people who have actually travelled that journey, so that they learn not merely how to find their first job, but how to build a meaningful career.”