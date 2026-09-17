Signoff Launches Enterprise Agentic AI Intelligence Platform

“AI is moving beyond answering questions to transforming how enterprises make decisions and drive performance. We believe the next generation of transformative enterprises will work alongside Signoff’s autonomous AI agents that continuously monitor performance, identify opportunities, anticipate risks and recommend the next best actions. Signoff is building that intelligence layer—born in India, built for the world. Hospitality is where we began, but our vision extends across industries wherever fragmented data and complex decisions limit business performance. Our ambition is to build a world-class AI product and help enterprises globally make faster, smarter and more profitable decisions,” said Sankalp Saxena, Co-founder & CEO, Signoff.