How Visionary CEO Ketan Dave Is Steering Mr. Idli Toward An Historic IPO And Global Dominance

Dave’s ability to pioneer new market segments was heavily spotlighted during his tenure as the youngest Asia General Manager at McDonald’s. There, he spearheaded the launch and vertical scaling of the highly successful McCafé brand, fundamentally altering coffee culture across the continent. His impressive leadership portfolio further expanded as the South India Head of Hospitality for the esteemed ITC Group, and most recently as the Group CEO of Shree Balaji Group, managing a diverse, multi-million-dollar portfolio across luxury retail and hospitality hubs. Today, Dave is leveraging this unique combination of global operational standards and deep market insight to champion South Indian heritage on a world stage.