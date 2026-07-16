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South Indian Bank Profit Rises 17 Pc to ₹378 Cr in Q1

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹322 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year

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South Indian Bank Profit Rises 17 Pc to ₹378 Cr in Q1
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South Indian Bank on Thursday posted a 17% rise in net profit to ₹378 crore in the first quarter of this financial year.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹322 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to ₹3,007 crore during the June 2026 quarter from ₹2,984 crore in the same period of FY26, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

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During the quarter, interest earned by the bank improved to ₹2,628 crore compared to ₹2,362 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

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However, the bank's operating profit declined to ₹592 crore from ₹672 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's asset quality witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderating to 1.38% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.15% a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.26% against 0.68% in the year-ago period.

Provisions and contingencies declined significantly to ₹84 crore from ₹239 crore at the end of June 2025.

During the quarter, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank got better to 19.62% from 19.48% at the end of the first quarter of FY26

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