South Indian Bank on Thursday posted a 17% rise in net profit to ₹378 crore in the first quarter of this financial year.
The private sector lender had earned a net profit of ₹322 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The total income rose to ₹3,007 crore during the June 2026 quarter from ₹2,984 crore in the same period of FY26, South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter, interest earned by the bank improved to ₹2,628 crore compared to ₹2,362 crore in the June quarter of FY26.
However, the bank's operating profit declined to ₹592 crore from ₹672 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank's asset quality witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderating to 1.38% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.15% a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.26% against 0.68% in the year-ago period.
Provisions and contingencies declined significantly to ₹84 crore from ₹239 crore at the end of June 2025.
During the quarter, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank got better to 19.62% from 19.48% at the end of the first quarter of FY26