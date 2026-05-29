At Daman Industrial Expo, Greenman Viral Desai Advocates Responsible Consumption

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 26: Renowned environmentalist and sustainability advocate Viral Desai, popularly known as the “Greenman,” marked his distinguished presence at the prestigious Industrial Expo and Book Fair organised in Daman under the guidance of the Government of India and visionary leader Shri Praful Patel. Accepting the invitation extended by Daman’s Industry Secretary, IAS officer Shri Omkar Marathe, Viral Desai engaged in an insightful interaction with young minds and members of the industrial community.