Fusion Returns To Profitability, Asset Quality & Collection Efficiency, And Growth Momentum Strengthened In Q4FY26

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sanjay Garyali, MD & CEO, Fusion Finance Limited, said: “The quarter reflects the steady strengthening of our core operating metrics. Our focused efforts on improving collection efficiency, driving disciplined recoveries, and maintaining prudent underwriting standards have resulted in strong improvement in portfolio quality across the business. The decline in GNPA, NNPA, and credit costs demonstrates the effectiveness of our risk management and execution capabilities. As collection trends stabilize further, we remain focused on pursuing sustainable growth while maintaining portfolio quality and operational discipline.”