Union Minister Giriraj Singh Reviews Key Initiatives to Strengthen Textile Ecosystem

The study further highlighted the strong multiplier effect of the scheme, with every ₹1 crore of subsidy mobilising nearly ₹19 crore of private investment and creating around 130 direct jobs. It also found that 46 per cent of the total subsidy was availed by the weaving sector, while 46 per cent of the new employment generated in composite units amounted to nearly 1.7 lakh jobs, underscoring the scheme's significant contribution to technology upgradation, productivity enhancement and employment generation