Union Minister Giriraj Singh Reviews Key Initiatives to Strengthen Textile Ecosystem

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of key initiatives aimed at strengthening India's textile ecosystem through technology upgradation, institutional reforms and enhanced industry support.
The minister reviewed the transformation of the erstwhile Powerloom Service Centres into Integrated Textile and Apparel Development Centres (ITADCs), which are being repositioned as integrated growth hubs for the textile sector.
The revamped ITADCs are envisioned as one-stop facilitation centres providing skill development, testing, design support, technology adoption, entrepreneurship development, credit facilitation, export promotion and market linkages to textile entrepreneurs, MSMEs and other stakeholders across the textile value chain.
Reviewing the performance of ITADCs during the first quarter of FY 2026-27, the Minister appreciated the significant expansion in their activities.
During the quarter, the centres trained over 1,170 trainees, reached nearly 1,770 textile units through outreach programmes, facilitated institutional credit, strengthened e-commerce linkages, introduced product-led entrepreneurship initiatives and promoted commercialization of new-age fibres such as bamboo, hemp, flax, banana and pineapple fibres.
He noted that ITADCs are steadily evolving into innovation and enterprise development centres capable of supporting textile businesses from incubation to market expansion.
Speaking on the evolving role of ITADCs, Singh said that integrated Textile and Apparel Development Centres will anchor India's next phase of textile growth by serving as one-stop facilitation hubs for entrepreneurs and industry.
Through skill development, testing, technology support, credit facilitation, innovation and market linkages, these centres will strengthen MSMEs, promote exports, generate sustainable employment and contribute significantly towards building a globally competitive and self-reliant textile sector, he said.
The Minister also reviewed the implementation of the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS) and appreciated its contribution towards modernising the Indian textile industry.
"As per the independent third-party impact assessment, 10,061 units have been supported under ATUFS with subsidy assistance of ₹2,776 crore, leveraging investments worth over ₹53,121 crore. The scheme has facilitated the installation of nearly 6.7 lakh benchmarked textile machines and generated approximately 3.6 lakh direct employment opportunities," the Textile Ministry stated.
The study further highlighted the strong multiplier effect of the scheme, with every ₹1 crore of subsidy mobilising nearly ₹19 crore of private investment and creating around 130 direct jobs. It also found that 46 per cent of the total subsidy was availed by the weaving sector, while 46 per cent of the new employment generated in composite units amounted to nearly 1.7 lakh jobs, underscoring the scheme's significant contribution to technology upgradation, productivity enhancement and employment generation