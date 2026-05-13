From Surat’s Streets To Western India’s Retail Spotlight, Bhatia Mobile’s Expansion Is Redefining How India Buys Smartphones

Today, with 380+ stores and counting, Bhatia Mobile has evolved from a regional retail success story into one of Western India’s most visible smartphone retail networks. What began as a single-store vision has now transformed into a large-scale customer ecosystem built on accessibility, trust, and rapid expansion. Crossing the 380-store milestone is not just a number — it reflects market confidence, operational strength, and a brand that continues to move closer to consumers across cities, towns, and emerging markets. As digital adoption accelerates across India, Bhatia Mobile’s growing footprint positions it not merely as a retailer but as a key player in how the next generation of customers experiences mobile technology.