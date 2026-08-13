IIM Calcutta Invites Applications For The Sixth Batch Of The Executive Programme In Healthcare Management

India’s healthcare capacity agenda has also created a sharper demand for trained professionals who can combine domain expertise with managerial competence. The Government has outlined plans to add 1,00,000 Allied Health Professionals over the next five years to improve access, quality and sustainability across allied healthcare education and services. Healthcare spending, estimated at 3.3 per cent of India’s GDP in 2022, is expected to rise to 5 per cent by 2030. Medical value travel is also gaining momentum, with India’s medical tourism market projected to reach approximately US$ 16.2 billion by 2030. The parallel growth of health insurance, medical devices, diagnostics, telemedicine and digital health further reinforces the need for professionals who can lead institutions with both sectoral insight and business discipline.