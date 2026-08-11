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Progress Alliance’s SAFAL Programme Recognises 500+ Team Members In Surat

Progress Alliance’s SAFAL programme in Surat recognised more than 500 Team Members for their work, dedication and contribution, as part of the organisation’s recognition initiatives across 20 cities.

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Progress Alliance’s SAFAL Programme Recognises 500+ Team Members In Surat
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Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 10: With the aim of recognising people’s hard work and contribution and encouraging them, Progress Alliance organised the SAFAL – Special Appreciation for Amazing Leaders programme.

The programme was held at Sirvi Samaj Wadi, Parvat Patiya, Surat, where more than 500 Team Members working across different businesses were honoured for their hard work, dedication and outstanding performance.

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For the last 12 years, Progress Alliance has been carrying out such initiatives across 20 different cities in the country. Every year, the organisation honours more than 20,000 Team Members and associates for their work and contribution.

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The main objective of the SAFAL programme is to recognise the efforts of Team Members working in companies, offices, factories, shops and other business organisations.

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According to a spokesperson for Progress Alliance, when a person’s hard work receives timely recognition and appreciation, it helps increase their confidence, enthusiasm and sense of responsibility towards their work. Such initiatives encourage individuals to perform even better.

12 Years of Recognition Across 20 Cities

The Progress Alliance programme is not just an award ceremony, but an initiative built around mutual support, appreciation and the spirit of moving forward together.

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The organisation aims to create opportunities for people from every section of society to progress, ensure that every individual receives recognition for their hard work and help people feel proud of their contribution.

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The message of SAFAL is clear:

Those who contribute to our success deserve to have their success recognised as well.

Progress Alliance
Growing Together

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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