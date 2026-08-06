GD Goenka International School Surat Students Shine In Chess And Roller Skating Competitions

In chess, Yati Agrawal showcased exceptional talent across several prestigious tournaments. She won first place in the LBHM International FIDE Rated Under-13 Chess Tournament, receiving a cash prize of Rs. 7,700. She also secured first place in the Shakti Grandeur 9.0 Classical FIDE Rated Chess Tournament, winning Rs. 2,000, and in the Grow Chess Under-14 Girls Tournament, where she received a cash prize of Rs. 1,500.