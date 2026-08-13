Parul University Welcomes Future Lawyers With Lessons On Ethics And Justice

Speaking on the larger responsibility that comes with the legal profession, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, said, “The legal profession is not only about winning arguments; it’s also about making sure justice truly prevails. As students start this journey, they need to build a habit of reading more, thinking deeply, and above all, staying kind. At Parul University, our endeavour is to grow responsible, ethical lawyers, and also officers of the court who are responsible and professionals whose character is stronger than their arguments.” He also pointed out that “a lawyer wants to win, and a great lawyer wants justice to win,” urging students to walk into this work with purpose as well as integrity.