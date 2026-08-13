NoBroker And Sumadhura Partner For An Exclusive Two-Day Property Expo In Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: Good news, homebuyers! NoBroker and Sumadhura are teaming up for a two day dedicated Property Expo on August 15th and 16th, 2026 at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre, Bengaluru. The full day property expo will be on from 10 am to 8 pm on both the days.

The expo brings together every Sumadhura project in the city under one roof. Buyers will get to explore more than 10 projects in a single visit, compare configurations and locations side by side, and speak directly with the team about pricing, possession timelines, and payment options.

The event will also mark the exclusive launch of a new Sumadhura project, giving the visitors early access to the project details- units, floor plans, and pricing before they are opened to the wider market.

Why Homebuyers Should Attend the Expo

For anyone looking to buy a home in Bengaluru, this expo is a chance to see the full Sumadhura portfolio in one place and make a faster, more informed decision. At the event, buyers can:

Explore 10+ Sumadhura projects across Bengaluru in a single visit

Get exclusive discounts and pricings for properties booked in the event

Get first access to the new project launch

Avail additional INR 1 lakh vouchers for on-the-spot bookings

Compare layouts, configurations, and possession timelines across projects

Have direct conversations with the Sumadhura team

Understand payment plans and booking terms clearly

Event-Only Offer

Save up to ₹22 Lakhs

Exclusive On-the-Spot Offers

Flat 25% Discount on NoBroker Interiors

Benefits worth up to ₹2.5 Lakhs

To reward buyers who are ready to make a decision, Sumadhura will be offering ₹1 lakh vouchers, spot offers, special homebuying benefits and exclusive discounts only for the carnival. This offer is available only during the event and is designed for buyers who have been waiting for the right project and the right moment to book.

Speaking about the event, Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, NoBroker, said, “Bengaluru buyers today want clarity and convenience. They want to see all their options and make an informed decision. Through this joint carnival with Sumadhura, we aim to make the buyer property decision easy and smooth by bringing its diverse portfolio together at one destination, making it easier for buyers to explore projects, compare options and access exclusive event benefits. With a new project launch and event-only special offers lined up, we expect this to be a valuable experience for both homebuyers and investors in Bengaluru.”

“We are happy to partner with NoBroker for this exclusive event, which brings together Sumadhura’s premium projects under one roof. Bengaluru continues to be a strong residential market, and this collaboration gives customers an opportunity to explore our offerings and make informed decisions. We are excited to showcase these marquee projects situated in some of the prime locations and welcome homebuyers looking for best-in-class premium homes in Bengaluru. With special offers and other event-exclusive benefits, we look forward to creating greater value for our customers and helping them find a home that truly meets their needs and aspirations.” ‎The quote from Ms. Spoorthy Kandukuri, AVP-Sales & Marketing, Sumadhura Group.

Whether buyers are looking for their first home, an upgrade, or a good investment opportunity, the NoBroker and Sumadhura Property Expo offers a simple and transparent way to explore and book a home in Bengaluru.

Entry is open and free to prospective homebuyers and investors.

About NoBroker

NoBroker.com, India’s first proptech unicorn, is a tech-driven, brokerage-free real estate platform that streamlines real estate transactions. A comprehensive solution for all property-related needs, it reduces information asymmetry in India’s real estate sector with cutting-edge technology. It supports users through their entire journey, from property search to packers and movers, home loans, painting, cleaning services, legal support, and rent payments. With over 4 crore registered users across Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, NoBroker.com is the world’s largest P2P real estate platform. Founded by Akhil Gupta (IIT Bombay), Amit Kumar Agarwal (IIT Kanpur, IIM Ahmedabad), and Saurabh Garg (IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad), NoBroker is committed to organising India’s largely unorganised real estate market. The platform has raised $366 million from marquee investors, including General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Google, Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext, and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran are angel investors in the company.

About Sumadhura

Sumadhura Group is a leading real estate developer with over 30 years of legacy across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. With 56+ projects delivered, 17+ million sq. ft. developed and 12,000+ families calling a Sumadhura address home, the group has established a strong presence across residential, commercial, plotted and logistics developments. With a focus on thoughtful design, quality and dependable delivery, Sumadhura continues to shape some of Bengaluru and Hyderabad’s key growth corridors.

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