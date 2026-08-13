Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited Bags EPC Orders Amounting to Rs 574 Cr, Started Mumbai Corporate Office, and Names Avi Mittal as CEO

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Avi Mittal said: “This is an exciting phase for Cosmic Solar EPC Private Limited and for India’s renewable energy sector. The commencement of operations from our Mumbai Corporate Office and the addition of ₹574 crore in the order book reflects the trust our customers and partners have placed in us. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, technology-driven solar solutions while expanding our footprint across India. Together with our talented team, we aim to build one of the country’s most trusted and admired renewable energy EPC companies.”