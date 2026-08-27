From Solar Waste To Resource Security: Regain Energies’ Role In Building India’s Solar PV Recycling Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], August 26: India’s clean energy transition has entered a defining phase. Solar power is no longer a future opportunity; it is already one of the strongest pillars of the country’s renewable energy growth. With India’s installed solar capacity crossing 164 GW in 2026, the country is rapidly building one of the world’s largest solar energy ecosystems. But alongside this growth, an equally important question is emerging: what happens to solar panels when they are damaged, rejected, replaced, or reach the end of their life?