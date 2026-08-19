Jubilant Ingrevia To Acquire 40% Stake In Zettaone Technologies For ₹189.2 Cr

Commenting on the acquisition, in a joint statement Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd and Hari S Bhartia, CoChairman & Whole-Time Director, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd said, "The proposed investment is aligned with the company's 'Pinnacle growth strategy' and provides a strong platform for its play in electronics development and manufacturing services (EDMS) space." The transaction will enable the company to deliver an integrated value proposition in electronics and semiconductor space, leading to long-term and sustainable value creation, they added.