Acharya Bangalore B School Celebrates Convocation Of MBA Batch 2024-26 With Pride And Excellence

About Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS)

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) is an autonomous institute affiliated with Bangalore University and approved by AICTE. ABBS is accredited by NAAC with an ‘A’ Grade for three consecutive cycles and by IACBE, USA for the second time. The programmes at ABBS are designed so that students gain nearly 70% of their learning outside the classroom. As an autonomous institution, ABBS regularly revises its curriculum to keep it innovative and aligned with industry expectations.