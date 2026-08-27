Navinmart’s Customer-First E-Commerce Approach Wins MY FM Excellence Award 2026

Commenting on the recognition, Sourav Jetwani & Ashutosh Jetwani, Co-founders, Navinmart, said, “This award is an important milestone for Navinmart, particularly because we are still a young venture. We started Navinmart with a simple idea to build an online shopping platform that understands the customer and the local market better. Our experience of more than five decades in electronics retail has helped us understand what customers look for beyond price, including genuine products, reliable advice and support after the purchase. We are happy that this approach has been recognised.”