Groweon Evolves CRM Into A ‘System Of Action’ With AION Agentic AI

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25: Groweon Digital Pvt. Ltd. today announced the evolution of its CRM platform into an Agentic CRM, designed to move beyond simply recording customer information and sales activity to helping businesses understand what is happening, determine what needs to happen next, and execute defined actions within the boundaries set by the business.

At the centre of this evolution is AION, Groweon’s AI ecosystem comprising AION Autopilot, focused on Agentic AI and autonomous execution, and AION AI+, focused on Generative AI-powered assistance.

From System of Record to System of Action

Traditional CRM platforms have primarily served as systems of record—storing customer information, tracking interactions and helping sales teams manage predefined processes.

Groweon is taking a different approach.

Its Agentic CRM is designed to make AI part of the operational workflow itself. Instead of simply providing information or recommendations, AI can be configured to interpret events, determine the next step, and execute defined tasks based on business rules.

For businesses, this means CRM can increasingly become a system of action, where routine customer-facing activities can move forward automatically while people remain involved when decisions, exceptions or escalation require human judgment.

AION Autopilot: AI That Can Act

AION Autopilot enables businesses to configure AI agents to perform defined sales and customer-engagement activities within Groweon CRM.

For example, when a new lead enters the CRM, an AI agent can be configured to:

Receive the lead → analyse the requirement → qualify the opportunity → initiate communication → follow up → update the CRM → escalate qualified opportunities to a salesperson.

The objective is not to replace sales teams, but to automate repetitive operational work and ensure that opportunities do not remain unattended.

AION Autopilot supports use cases including AI calling, WhatsApp engagement, lead qualification, automated follow-ups, bulk calling, rule-based calling and alerts for qualified leads.

Groweon has also introduced no-code AI configuration, allowing businesses to define triggers, instructions, qualification criteria and escalation rules without developing separate AI applications.

This allows organisations to determine not only what AI should do, but also when it should act and when a human should take over.

AION AI+: Generative AI Inside the CRM

Alongside Agentic AI, Groweon has introduced AION AI+, its Generative AI layer integrated into the CRM.

AION AI+ assists sales and business teams with everyday activities including:

Lead analysis and understanding

Lead scoring

Email content creation

WhatsApp content creation

Meeting summaries

CRM updates

AI-assisted sales activities

While Agentic AI focuses on taking action, Generative AI helps users and the CRM understand information, create content and complete everyday tasks.

Together, the two capabilities are designed to bring AI closer to the day-to-day operational workflow rather than keeping it as a separate AI tool.

Keeping Humans in Control

A key principle behind Groweon’s approach is that businesses should remain in control of how AI operates.

With configurable rules, qualification criteria and escalation conditions, organisations can define the boundaries within which AI agents can operate.

As Shashi Narain, Founder and CEO, Groweon Digital Pvt. Ltd., explains, “CRM has traditionally been a system where businesses record customer information and track what their teams do. We believe the next stage is a system that can understand what is happening, determine what needs to happen next, and take the appropriate action within the boundaries defined by the business.” He further added, “Our focus with AION is to make AI part of the operational workflow rather than keeping it as a separate AI tool. The no-code approach also allows businesses to configure where AI should act and where a human should take over.”

Building the Next Generation of CRM

With the introduction of AION Autopilot and AION AI+, Groweon is bringing together CRM, business automation, Agentic AI and Generative AI within a single platform.

The company believes the evolution of CRM will increasingly move from systems that primarily store information and track activity toward systems that can understand context, recommend or determine the next action, execute defined workflows, and involve people when required.

Groweon’s Agentic CRM is designed around this shift.

About Groweon

Groweon Digital Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based CRM and business automation company providing solutions for sales, customer engagement, and business operations.

Its platform combines CRM, sales automation, order and inventory management, service management, customer communication, and AI capabilities.

Groweon’s AI ecosystem includes AION Autopilot for Agentic AI and autonomous execution and AION AI+ for Generative AI-powered assistance.

Media Contact

Groweon Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Noida, India

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