MIT India’s IRS 2026 Advances 25–30 Startups And 30 Student Teams To IES 2026 Grand Finale

Mr. Sudish Panicker, Managing Director, BNY India, said, “Academia for a long time has been viewed as the home of ideas, the home of research, the home of deep inquiry. Industry, on the other hand, is seen as the engine of execution, scale, and real-world application. But today, and for times in the future, that separation will not serve any of us well. This conversation really needs to be about how do you bring the two together, and how do you bring the two together in a way that can drive the future of our organisations, it can drive the future of our country, and it can drive the future of the world. The partnership between industry and academia is not just about transformation. It is about preparing the people for the future.”