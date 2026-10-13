From Schoolchildren To Published Authors: 2.5 Lakh Students Sign Up For 5th Edition Of National Young Authors’ Fair

“The opportunity before Indian schools is much bigger than running another extracurricular activity,” said Rahul Ranjan, Co-Founder & CEO, BriBooks. “We want schools to create a culture in which writing, creativity, and communication become part of everyday learning. The 5th Edition is about making the journey from an idea to a completed and published book simple enough for a child to undertake and meaningful enough for the school to celebrate.” Bhavin Shah, CEO, EducationWorld, added, “Schools are where children first discover whether their ideas are worth sharing. NYAF gives educators a structured way to encourage that confidence while giving students a tangible outcome they can be proud of — a book they have created themselves.”